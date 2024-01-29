Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.43 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,053,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $211.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

