Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.63 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

