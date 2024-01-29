Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CF opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

