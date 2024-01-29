Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

