Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Balchem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Balchem by 98,059.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 764,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after acquiring an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $19,842,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $150.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

