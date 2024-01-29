Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $86,907,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

