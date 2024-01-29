Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after buying an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

