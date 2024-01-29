Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ATI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

