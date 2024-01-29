Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

CRC opened at $50.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

