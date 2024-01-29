Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

