Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 12,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

