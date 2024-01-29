Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 21,635 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $177.09 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.