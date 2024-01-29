Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 91,228 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 162.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.