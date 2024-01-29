Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

