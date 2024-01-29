Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

