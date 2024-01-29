Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem stock opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

