Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 21,997 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

