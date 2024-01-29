Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 21,997 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MTH opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.