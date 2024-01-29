Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,521 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.03 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.