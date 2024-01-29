Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 91,410 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.