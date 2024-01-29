Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $58.35 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

