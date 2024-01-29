Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 279.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 93,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

