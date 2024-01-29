Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy
In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
