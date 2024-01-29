Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

