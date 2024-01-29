Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,486 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

