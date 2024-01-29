Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,486 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

