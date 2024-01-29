Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,211 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $218.01 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,740,865 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

