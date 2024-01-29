Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 159,247 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,247 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE PEAK opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

