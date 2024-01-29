Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,228 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.