Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 43,442 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

