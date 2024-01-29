Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 47,400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.