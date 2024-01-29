Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 54,023 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,023 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

