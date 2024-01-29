Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 66,880 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

