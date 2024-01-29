Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.22 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

