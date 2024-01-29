Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $3.72 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $172.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.