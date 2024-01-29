Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.