Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $274.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.90.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

