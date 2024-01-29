Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,802 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 168,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 596.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 443,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.78 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

