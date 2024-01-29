Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,291 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 334,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 155,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 41.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,744.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.