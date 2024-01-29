Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

ITW opened at $262.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

