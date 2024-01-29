Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.98. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.