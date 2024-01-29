Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

