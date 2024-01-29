Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $535,092.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

