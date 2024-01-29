Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Read Our Latest Report on SVV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $18,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $592,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

