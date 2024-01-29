Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $35,719.56 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

