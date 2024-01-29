Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $15,564,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $67.37 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

