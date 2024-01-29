Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Up 56.6% in January

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 702,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $2.57 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

