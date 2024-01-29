Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

ISRG opened at $374.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

