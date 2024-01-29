Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $390.00 at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.60.

ISRG opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

