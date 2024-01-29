Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

