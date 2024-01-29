Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,034.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

